Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) versus China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Head-To-Head Review

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) and China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

98.4% of Sun Country Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of China Southern Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sun Country Airlines and China Southern Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Country Airlines N/A N/A N/A China Southern Airlines -10.47% -11.58% -3.00%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sun Country Airlines and China Southern Airlines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Country Airlines $401.49 million 4.95 -$3.90 million N/A N/A China Southern Airlines $13.41 billion 0.56 -$1.57 billion ($5.58) -5.44

Sun Country Airlines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than China Southern Airlines.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sun Country Airlines and China Southern Airlines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Country Airlines 0 1 4 0 2.80 China Southern Airlines 0 1 3 0 2.75

Sun Country Airlines currently has a consensus target price of $44.40, suggesting a potential upside of 27.81%. Given Sun Country Airlines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sun Country Airlines is more favorable than China Southern Airlines.

Summary

Sun Country Airlines beats China Southern Airlines on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft. The company was formerly known as SCA Acquisition Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. in January 2020. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services. It also provides aircraft repair and maintenance, air catering, cargo handling, logistics, freight, airport ground, and general aviation services; and import and export agency, flight simulation, leasing, and pilot training services, as well as hotel management and tour services. As of March 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 870 aircraft. China Southern Airlines Company Limited was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.