Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 36,994 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,620,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,507 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 168,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 424,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 35.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,549,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at about $67,025,000. 60.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SU. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.55.

Shares of SU stock opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 458.60, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1707 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.09%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

