Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,385,364 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 63,247 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.68% of Sunrun worth $83,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RUN. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sunrun by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Sunrun by 1,354.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

RUN opened at $54.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of -65.75 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.42 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RUN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist reduced their target price on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $1,037,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $2,400,602.96. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,654,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,404,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,293 shares of company stock valued at $8,928,488 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

