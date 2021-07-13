Sunrun Inc. (NYSE:RUN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sunrun Inc. (NYSE:RUN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is $0.36. Sunrun posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sunrun.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $52,835.09. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $597,911.38. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,623 shares of company stock valued at $5,840,434.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $54.57 on Tuesday. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $100.93.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunrun (RUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.