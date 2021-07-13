SuperFarm (SUPER) Hits Market Capitalization of $50.67 Million

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $50.67 million and approximately $45.10 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SuperFarm has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001561 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SuperFarm alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000220 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000311 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00008871 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001669 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.