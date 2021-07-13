Susquehanna Bancshares Begins Coverage on Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.33.

Allegiant Travel stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $190.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,684. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 1.73. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $271.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.41.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

