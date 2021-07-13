Suvretta Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBACU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in European Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in European Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of European Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. III Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of European Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of European Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000.

NASDAQ:EBACU opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. European Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.98.

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

