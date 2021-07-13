Suvretta Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,508,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned 14.34% of NewHold Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NewHold Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in NewHold Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NewHold Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in NewHold Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewHold Investment by 5,379.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 26,899 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of NewHold Investment in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

NHIC opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98. NewHold Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23.

About NewHold Investment

NewHold Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination, with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as NewHold Industrial Corp.

