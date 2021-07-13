Suvretta Capital Management LLC Invests $7.88 Million in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 440,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,877,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned about 1.07% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 374,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the first quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $2,970,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on XENE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ XENE opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.39. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $21.94.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 126.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $206,675.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,372.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $114,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,142.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.