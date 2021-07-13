Swapcoinz Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $254,222.00 (SPAZ)

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Swapcoinz coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swapcoinz has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $254,222.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00043338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00119083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00155894 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,568.70 or 0.99967262 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.42 or 0.00955895 BTC.

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swapcoinz is swapcoinz.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swapcoinz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swapcoinz using one of the exchanges listed above.

