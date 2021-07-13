SWYFT Trading Down 45.5% Over Last Week (SWYFTT)

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded 53.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 13th. SWYFT has a total market capitalization of $6,669.87 and $11,486.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SWYFT coin can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SWYFT has traded down 45.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00052246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00016304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $285.48 or 0.00876764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000392 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005399 BTC.

SWYFT (SWYFTT) is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. The official website for SWYFT is swyft.network . SWYFT’s official message board is medium.com/swyft-network . The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SWYFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SWYFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

