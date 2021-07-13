Synalloy Co. (NYSE:SYNL) Director Purchases $68,738.67 in Stock

Synalloy Co. (NYSE:SYNL) Director John P. Schauerman bought 7,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,738.67.

Shares of NYSE SYNL opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. Synalloy Co. has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $11.58.

Get Synalloy alerts:

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Synalloy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synalloy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.