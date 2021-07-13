Synalloy Co. (NYSE:SYNL) Director Purchases $68,738.67 in Stock

Synalloy Co. (NYSE:SYNL) Director John P. Schauerman bought 7,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,738.67.
Shares of NYSE SYNL opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. Synalloy Co. has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $11.58.
Synalloy Company Profile
