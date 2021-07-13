SYNC Network (SYNC) Tops One Day Volume of $6,104.00

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 13th. In the last week, SYNC Network has traded 31% lower against the US dollar. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $4.04 million and approximately $6,104.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.79 or 0.00368797 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002978 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000266 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00012419 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $491.15 or 0.01512136 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 151,647,287 coins and its circulating supply is 119,631,417 coins. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

