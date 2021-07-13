Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

SYF stock opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.71. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $50.96.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 113.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 324,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,742,000 after acquiring an additional 172,781 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 7.9% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $331,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

