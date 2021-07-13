Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:SNDX) Director Sells $253,807.85 in Stock

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:SNDX) Director Fabrice Egros sold 13,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $253,807.85.

SNDX stock opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $27.85.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

