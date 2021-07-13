SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.23 Billion

Equities analysts expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to report sales of $5.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.18 billion. SYNNEX reported sales of $6.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year sales of $21.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.42 billion to $21.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $21.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.38 billion to $22.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SYNNEX.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Shares of SNX opened at $119.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.80. SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $130.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

In related news, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $370,348.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 2,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $267,253.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,583 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SYNNEX (SNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.