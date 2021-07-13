SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.63.

SNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

SYNNEX stock opened at $119.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $130.55. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $508,212.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 2,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $267,253.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,745 shares of company stock worth $3,292,583 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

