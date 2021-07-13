Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $291.73.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $250,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,273 shares of company stock worth $11,165,844. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $278.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.32. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $188.82 and a 12 month high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

