Synovus Financial (SNV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Synovus Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.79. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $17.96 and a twelve month high of $50.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 54.77%.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $66,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,928.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Stallworth bought 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.15.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

