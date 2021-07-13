T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $149.58

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $149.58 and last traded at $149.34, with a volume of 76986 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.90.

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.52.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $185.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,535,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,012,719,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 796.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $285,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,965 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in T-Mobile US by 24.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,247,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 62.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $607,499,000 after buying an additional 1,858,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

