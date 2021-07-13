Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NYSE:TRHC) CEO Sells $1,388,560.00 in Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NYSE:TRHC) CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,388,560.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRHC opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $69.31.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.