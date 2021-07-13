Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NYSE:TRHC) CEO Sells $1,388,560.00 in Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NYSE:TRHC) CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,388,560.00.
Shares of NYSE:TRHC opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $69.31.
About Tabula Rasa HealthCare
Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.