Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ: TRHC) in the last few weeks:

7/12/2021 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was given a new $48.26 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/11/2021 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/10/2021 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

7/8/2021 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

5/27/2021 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 3,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,638,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $344,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 853,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,703,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,695 shares of company stock worth $2,517,854. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.