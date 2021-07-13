Talkspace (NYSE:TALK) Trading Down 9.2%

Talkspace, Inc. (NYSE:TALK)’s share price was down 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.31 and last traded at $6.31. Approximately 65,995 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 932,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

In other news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein purchased 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,000.00.

Talkspace Company Profile (NYSE:TALK)

Talkspace Inc is a virtual behavioral healthcare company. It delivered services through an easy-to-use and fully encrypted web and mobile platform, consistent with HIPAA and other state regulatory requirements. The company offers treatment options for almost every need. Talkspace Inc, formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

