Tamino Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:TINO) Short Interest Update

Tamino Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:TINO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, an increase of 4,033.3% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,887,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TINO traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. 1,358,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,702,487. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01. Tamino Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03.
About Tamino Minerals
