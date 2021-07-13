Tanya Chemodurow Purchases 1,080 Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NYSE:EBMT) Stock

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NYSE:EBMT) Director Tanya Chemodurow bought 1,080 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $24,688.80.

Shares of NYSE:EBMT traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $22.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,539. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $26.13.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

