Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,279,393 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,894 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 1.1% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.66% of Target worth $649,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,678,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,495 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,840,046,000 after buying an additional 509,194 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,551,203,000 after purchasing an additional 289,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $1,007,373,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Target by 1,562.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,152,000 after buying an additional 4,242,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.39.

TGT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $252.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,599. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.42 and a fifty-two week high of $252.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $229.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

