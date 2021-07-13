TaskUs, Inc. (NYSE:TASK) Director Sells $510,420.00 in Stock

TaskUs, Inc. (NYSE:TASK) Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of TaskUs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total transaction of $510,420.00.

NYSE TASK traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.28. 178,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,248. TaskUs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $35.63.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

