TaskUs, Inc. (NYSE:TASK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that TaskUs, Inc. (NYSE:TASK) will report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TaskUs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.36. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TaskUs will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TaskUs.

In related news, CEO Bryce Maddock sold 1,574,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $34,220,803.56. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $140,846,024.92. Insiders sold a total of 8,054,252 shares of company stock valued at $175,577,248 in the last three months.

TASK stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.28. 177,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,248. TaskUs has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $35.63.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

