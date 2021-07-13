TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,598 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. 50.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KYMR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 12,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $637,981.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,305,639.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 544,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,575,802.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,762 shares of company stock worth $4,556,236. 23.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KYMR opened at $49.74 on Tuesday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $91.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of -15.79.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.