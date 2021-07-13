TD Securities Increases Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target to C$40.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.93% from the company’s current price.

GWO has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Great-West Lifeco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.55.

TSE GWO traded up C$0.03 on Tuesday, reaching C$37.06. The stock had a trading volume of 258,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56, a quick ratio of 21.56 and a current ratio of 25.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$36.74. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of C$23.55 and a 1-year high of C$38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.40.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$12.12 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total transaction of C$156,204.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 779 shares in the company, valued at C$28,298.42.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

