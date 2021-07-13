TEAM (TokenStars) 1-Day Volume Tops $609.00 (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 13th. One TEAM (TokenStars) coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market capitalization of $35,815.13 and approximately $609.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008272 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00009471 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.76 or 0.00287624 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Coin Profile

TEAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 coins and its circulating supply is 12,559,564 coins. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars . The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TeamUP is a PoS cryptocurrency. It was launched as a way to protect less technical and experienced users from investing in dead or scam coins. TeamUP uses the ICO funds gathered for trading and the proceeds are then distributed through higher and higher buy walls to keep the coin market value growing. “

TEAM (TokenStars) Coin Trading

