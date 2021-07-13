Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in June

Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSVNF. Peel Hunt upgraded Team17 Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Team17 Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of TSVNF stock remained flat at $$9.72 on Tuesday. Team17 Group has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

