TeamViewer’s (TMVWY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TMVWY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $16.69 price objective on TeamViewer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

Shares of TMVWY traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.23. The company had a trading volume of 43,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,765. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.17. TeamViewer has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $29.82.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

