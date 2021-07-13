Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Up 1,052.6% in June

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, an increase of 1,052.6% from the June 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:TTNDY traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.52. 12,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,587. Techtronic Industries has a 1-year low of $51.27 and a 1-year high of $98.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.36.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.508 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Techtronic Industries’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.32.

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, trade power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

