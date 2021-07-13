Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,314,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75,435 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.82% of Teck Resources worth $82,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $29,040,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 201.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth $337,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 8.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,884,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,475,000 after acquiring an additional 360,063 shares during the period. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TECK shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.97.

Teck Resources stock opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $26.72.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.0404 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.26%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

