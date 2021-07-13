Teilinger Capital Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO)

Teilinger Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 320,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,000. Fusion Fuel Green makes up approximately 0.4% of Teilinger Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Teilinger Capital Ltd. owned about 3.36% of Fusion Fuel Green as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Fuel Green in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fusion Fuel Green in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Fuel Green during the fourth quarter worth $1,040,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. 20.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Fusion Fuel Green in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTOO traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,203. Fusion Fuel Green PLC has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.43.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

