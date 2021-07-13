Teilinger Capital Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Teilinger Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 177.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,150 shares during the quarter. Alliant Energy accounts for approximately 1.1% of Teilinger Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Teilinger Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Alliant Energy worth $11,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,473,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,492 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,791 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,493,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,351 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth $64,431,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,178,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,029,000 after buying an additional 1,081,492 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on LNT shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.11.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $56.74. 25,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,290. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.19.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

