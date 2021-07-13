Teilinger Capital Ltd. Makes New Investment in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Teilinger Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 700,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,855,000. CenterPoint Energy comprises approximately 1.5% of Teilinger Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Teilinger Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of CenterPoint Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,549,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,092,000 after buying an additional 92,090 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 6.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 267,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 15,352 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $69,632,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 70.6% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 86,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 35,757 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNP stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $25.09. 70,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,428,837. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.98. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $26.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

CNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

In other news, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

