Teilinger Capital Ltd. Raises Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Teilinger Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 65.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Entergy makes up about 0.4% of Teilinger Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Teilinger Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Entergy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,665,000 after buying an additional 22,312 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Entergy by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,855,000 after acquiring an additional 257,835 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 830.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 95,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,486,000 after acquiring an additional 84,808 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 56.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,329,000 after acquiring an additional 704,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETR traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $113.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $325,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,440.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $125,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,679 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.86.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

