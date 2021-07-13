Teilinger Capital Ltd. Takes Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Teilinger Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,468,000. Exelon comprises 0.5% of Teilinger Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXC stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.08. 67,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,206,532. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.17. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

