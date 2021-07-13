Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Short Interest Update

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a growth of 792.2% from the June 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NYSE:HQL traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,932. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.41. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $22.32.

Get Tekla Life Sciences Investors alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.