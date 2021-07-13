Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Short Interest Update

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a growth of 792.2% from the June 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
NYSE:HQL traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,932. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.41. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $22.32.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%.
Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile
Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.
