Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 64,226 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Teladoc Health worth $131,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,002 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 10,809 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,090 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 790,255 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $158,020,000 after acquiring an additional 256,689 shares during the period. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $1,629,200.00. Also, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 7,173 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total transaction of $1,180,890.99. Insiders sold 74,541 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,676 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TDOC. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.24.

TDOC stock opened at $155.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.64. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.74 and a 52 week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.