Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $21.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.00, but opened at $13.44. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 73,344 shares.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ERIC. UBS Group downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup set a $13.02 price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,862,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 58.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 11,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 59.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,702,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,450,000 after buying an additional 635,438 shares in the last quarter. 8.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.11.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $49.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.40 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

