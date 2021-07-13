Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEF. Bank of America upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Telefónica in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TEF stock opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85. Telefónica has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $12.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telefónica will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4478 per share. This is a positive change from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 8.9%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Telefónica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Telefónica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 13,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

