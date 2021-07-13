Telkom SA SOC Limited (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Short Interest Up 3,000.0% in June

Telkom SA SOC Limited (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 3,000.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
TLKGY stock remained flat at $$12.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Telkom SA SOC has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $14.60.
