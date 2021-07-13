Telkom SA SOC Limited (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Short Interest Up 3,000.0% in June

Telkom SA SOC Limited (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 3,000.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

TLKGY stock remained flat at $$12.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Telkom SA SOC has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $14.60.

About Telkom SA SOC

Telkom SA SOC Limited provides information and communications technology services to residential, business, government, wholesale, corporate, and mobile customers in South Africa and internationally. The company offers fixed-line retail voice services and calling plans; fixed-line customer premises equipment rental and sales services, including PABX, computers, routers, modems, telephone handsets, etc.; and broadband solutions, such as access across fiber and copper networks enabling high-speed Internet connectivity.

