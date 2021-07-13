Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)’s share price traded down 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.07 and last traded at $4.12. 123,523 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,644,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Tellurian in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.02.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.38.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%. The business had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,441 shares in the company, valued at $439,643.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 16.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,661,000 after buying an additional 1,908,814 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter worth $9,805,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 1.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,542,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,289,000 after buying an additional 49,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 18.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,946,000 after buying an additional 535,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 49.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,568,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,009,000 after buying an additional 844,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

