TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$29.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

T opened at C$27.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36. The stock has a market cap of C$37.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.24. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$22.50 and a 1 year high of C$28.14.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.316 dividend. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.26%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

