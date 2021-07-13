TELUS (TSE:T) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on T. TD Securities dropped their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TELUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.33.

Shares of TELUS stock traded up C$0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$28.09. 493,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,075,124. The firm has a market cap of C$38.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. TELUS has a 52-week low of C$22.50 and a 52-week high of C$28.18.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

