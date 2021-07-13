Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMSNY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,029. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.75. Temenos has a 1 year low of $105.07 and a 1 year high of $172.46.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

