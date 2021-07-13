Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 32,465 shares.The stock last traded at $23.22 and had previously closed at $23.05.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.02.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDF. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 3.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 0.4% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 405,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 12.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 44.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

